Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National Vice chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA) Honourable Tony Ezekwelu has assured all its members in Imo State that the party will be a force to reckon with again before the 2023 general election in the State.

Ezewkelu who gave the assurance in a chat with Daily Sun in Owerri yesterday alleged that the fraud perpetuated in 2019 by the Victor Oye led administration plunged the party into crisis.

He noted that the fraud affected the governorship primaries hijacked by some politicians in the State, thereby causing the party to pay heavily for it during the main election.

However, Ezekwelu expressed hope that with the coming on board of Edozie Njonku as its new chairman,all the crisis in the party would be rested ,just as he boasted that the party will clinch every position in future elections in the State.

“APGA has not been what is used to be in Imo because of the fraud perpetuated by Oye”s administration,you can recall what happened in the last gubernatorial primary election in the State, it made people to loose fate in APGA not only in Imo but the southeast where it is a household name, but with Njoku who the people have rallied round and given their support ,the peoples confidence will return to APGA .

“APGA will take back Imo,the anger of the people is not on APGA but Oye, before 2023 you will see that all the positions in the State from Local government to governorship, APGA will win all.” Ezekwelu said.nb