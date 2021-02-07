From John Adams, Minna

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has won the House of Representatives seat for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Saturday’s by-election.

In the violence-marred election, the APGA defeated the ADC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

APGA candidate Salihu Salleh polled a total of 22,965 votes to beat his closet challenger, Emmanuel Alamu Endoza of the PDP who polled 22,507 votes, and ADC candidate Halilu Yussuf who polled 316 votes.

According to the result sheet made available to newsmen, the total number of votes cast in the election was 46,499, with total valid votes at 45,808, and total rejected votes 691.

There were 169,000 registered voters in Niger’s Manama/Rijau Federal Constituency.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) did not take part in the election having been disqualified by the court.

There were cases of reported violence in some polling units in Ibeto and Rijau towns, but the poll was generally peaceful in other polling units.

Three INEC commissioners including the National Commissioner in Charge of Voters Education, Mr Festus Okoye, monitored the election on Saturday.