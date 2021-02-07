From John Adams, Minna

All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has won Saturday by-election into the House of Representatives seat for Magama/Rijau Federal Constituency in Niger State.

APGA defeated the ADC and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party candidate, Salihu Salleh, polled 22,965 votes to beat his challenger, Emmanuel Endoza of the PDP who polled 22,507 votes and the ADC candidate, Halilu Yussuf who scored 316 votes.

According to the result sheet made available to newsmen, total votes cast in the election was 46,499, while total valid votes was 45,808 while total rejected votes was 691.

There were 169,000 registered voters in the Manama/Rijau federal constituency.

The All Progressives Congress did not take part in the election having been disqualified by the court.

There were reported violence in some polling units in Ibeto and Rijau towns but the poll was generally peaceful in other polling units.

Three INEC commissioners, including the National Commissioner in charge of Voters Education, Festus Okoye, monitored the election.