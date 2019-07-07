Okey Sampson, Aba

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) youth leader in Abia State, Chief Jonathan Ogwo, has congratulated former governor of the state and Senator representing Abia North, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, on his appointment as the Chief Whip of the Ninth Senate by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is even as he applauded Chief Johnson Chukwu for identifying with Senator Kalu and his contributions towards the development of the community. Speaking in Aba, Ogwo said the emergence of Kalu as Chief Whip of the senate did not come to the youths and the South East in general as a surprise, saying they knew the antecedents of Kalu in the country’s political arena.

His words: “Although it was the desire of most of us in the Southeast that Kalu should be the senate president or the deputy senate president going by his political sagacity and in the interest of fairness, but since that could not materialize, we are happy that he is one of the principal officers.

“As golden fish that has no hiding place, Kalu I know will operate effectively and efficiently from any position he finds himself in the senate and that we the youths from Abia State and Southeast are happy with his appointment as the Chief Whip”.

“Ogwo recalled how Kalu was able, when he was not yet a senator or in government, to influence rehabilitation of several roads in Abia North including the one that passed through his community of Ugwueke in Bende Local Government, expressing optimism that with his new position, he would perform wonders.”

He, therefore, called on Chief Moa Ohuabunwa, the former senator for Abia North, to stop distracting Senator Kalu with his court case and allow him to bring the dividends of democracy to the people. “Ohuabunwa was at the National Assembly for eight years, the best he did for his people was giving women in the area hairdressing equipment and frying pans as dividends of democracy.”