Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

National Vice Chairman, All Progressive Grand Alliance(APGA), Tony Ezekwelu, has assured that the party would bounce back and be a force to reckon with before the 2023 general election.

Ezewkelu who stated this in an interview with Daily Sun,yesterday, in Owerri, alleged that the fraud perpetuated in 2019 by the Victor Oye-led administration plunged the party into crisis assuring party faithful in Imo State that the tide would soon change.

He expressed the hope that with the coming on board of Edozie Njonku as new chairman, the crisis in the party would be end.

“APGA has not been what is used to be in Imo because of the fraud perpetuated by Oye”s administration. You can recall what happened in the last gubernatorial primary election in the state, it made people to lose faith in APGA, not only in Imo, but in the South East where it is a household name. But with Njoku who the people have rallied round and given their support ,the peoples confidence will return to APGA .

The party will take back Imo,the anger of the people is not on APGA, but Oye. Before 2023 you will see that all the positions in the state from local government to governorship, APGA will win,” he said.