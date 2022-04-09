From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A House of Representatives aspirant for Awka North and South Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Azubuike Ekweozor, has assured the party faithful that APGA would reclaim all the National Assembly seats it lost at the last general election in 2023. Azubuike gave the assurance shortly after he submitted the expression of interest and nomination forms. He said that he was all out to win the election for the party and also offer his people quality representation.

The NASS hopeful said that APGA was now more formidable, united and adequately prepared to face next year’s election; assuring the party faithful that the election was theirs to win. Ekweozor, who was accompanied to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja by stakeholders of the party in the federal constituency, and also his kinsmen, said that he would pursue positive programmes and bills that would benefit his constituents if given the opportunity to serve.

He said that he would leverage his long established local and international networks to bring rapid and lasting development to Awka North and South and that he would not rest until that target is realised.