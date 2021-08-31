National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has said that the leadership of the party was taking strategic steps to ensure it wins the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

Oye said that the party faithful have already commenced acquiring dancing shoes and musical instruments with which it would celebrate their expected victory at the poll.

The APGA boss said that the party made the right choice by electing the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the standard bearer of the party.

He said that the erudite professor and his running mate, Dr Onyeka Ibezim, upon assumption of office, if they win the poll, would consolidate on the gains of Chief Willie Obiano administration.

Oye said that with Soludo’s educational heights and that of Ibezim, he had no doubt whatsoever that Anambra would would witness tremendous economic development.

“Soludo is a first class material. If you do not know, his running mate is a level 16 officer in the army. He left it to become an adviser to Governor Willie Obiano. So, our administration is star-studded. And you cannot stand before a moving train. You’ll be crushed.

“The people of APGA, let us remain steadfast in prayer; waiting and praying. By the special grace of God, victory trumpets will sound on November 6”, Oye said.

Meanwhile chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chinedu Nwoye, has called on Chukwuma Umeoji, to return to the fold and support Soludo to succeed Gov. Willie Obiano.

