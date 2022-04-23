From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Pioneer Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Abia State, Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu, has said the party was going to win the governorship election in Abiain 2023.

Ukaegbu, who was last week affirmed by the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, as the authentic Abia state chairman of APGA, pledged to return the party to winning ways in the 2023 general elections.

He lamented that the party was now a shadow of itself since he was ‘pushed out’ of his position by those he described as the enemies of APGA.

“Nothing stops APGA from defeating PDP in Abia state in 2023. The signs are clear. The problem of APGA is that those running the party in Abia are not committed.

“They run to the ruling party at night to strike a deal. This is why we must do away with political merchants who have no means of livelihood than sucking the blood of APGA. Those leading APGA in Abia have no business being in politics”.

Ukaegbu said under him, APGA grew to the point that during the 2015 election, it won 11 seats out of the 24 -seat House of Assembly, but regretted today, it has only one seat.

“Today, we only have one elected member of APGA in the Abia State House of Assembly out of 11 seats the party got in 2015. No party grows by that kind of arrangement. This only happened because tickets were handed over to PDP members who lost tickets and defected to APGA”.

I will return APGA to winning ways. Politicians who have heard of my return as state chairman are already trooping to APGA for the 2023 polls.”

On the allegation that he is being sponsored by the PDP in the state to ensure that APGA does not field a candidate in the 2023 polls, the Ukaegbu described the allegations as baseless, one meant to deceive the public.