From Obinna Odogwu, Awka, Aloysius Attah, Onitsha and Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Jerry Obasi, has described the peace and reconciliation outing of his party at Iyom Bianca Ojukwu’s house in Enugu as a charade.

A reconciliation committee of the party headed by its former National Chairman, Senator Victor Umeh, had visited the wife of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, appealing for her support for the upcoming election.

But reacting to the development, Obasi told Daily Sun that he was surprised that Chief Umeh had the effrontery to approach Bianca for support after the party dealt with her and denied her ticket to contest the Anambra South Senatorial election in 2019.

“That meeting was a charade. Even though I am not holding brief for Late Ojukwu’s wife, Bianca, but there are things equity behoves. First and foremost, is it not the same Bianca that they denied ticket when she needed it most?

“Did they just remember suddenly that Bianca is Ojukwu’s wife? Or did they just remember that Ojukwu is important to the party? So, to me, it is just a mockery and a joke of the century.

“And the party is getting worse every day in her activities. If it is a peace committee, is Chief Victor Umeh supposed to head that committee? Almost all the problems today in APGA were caused by Umeh.

“How can Umeh become a judge in his own case? It is unheard of; it is not done anywhere. If you want to do reconciliation, you do it well. They called this one election reconciliation committee where all the members of the committee are from Anambra.

“Is it how to do a national committee? Some of the members of that team were among those who exploited the people of Imo and Abia and it is the same people that are now members of the committee.

“You can’t see any other person outside Anambra in that committee. With that, you see that the members of the committee were handpicked by Chief Victor Umeh himself.

“Whatever interest they represent, that committee is as cruel as anything one can think of. They are supposed to, at least, represent the five states in the South East. But he failed to do that.

“They went to Bianca’s house to provoke the innocent woman. People are saying that she received them well and that she said this and that in the media. There is no way she could have asked them to leave her house.

“She was just trying to be diplomatic. She is a public figure and stands a cult image in her party. So, there was no way she could have pushed them away. But they are even shameless.

“So, every time there is election, they would go and do drama with Ojukwu’s name; they will start looking for those who would join them to go and do campaign”, Obasi said.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.