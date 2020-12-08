By Philip Nwosu

APIN Public Health Initiatives, a non-governmental organisation, has commissioned its new corporate headquarters in Apo Resettlement Zone E, Abuja.

APIN that designs and executes projects to reduce burden of diseases and public health challenges in Nigeria, also announced it will officially commence operations at the new location in January 2021.

Since the organisation started as a project of the Harvard School of Public Health nearly 20 years ago, the staff strength and scope of operations have grown exponentially.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Prosper Okonkwo, the new headquarters will provide the much-needed workspace for APIN’s fast-growing team to explore and contribute to current and emerging public health issues.

He said the strategic move will also allow the organisation to leverage and build on its experience implementing interventions and projects in thematic areas such as HIV/AIDS and Maternal and Child Health, and pursue a more diverse range of opportunities within the development as well as humanitarian space.

Okonkwo said the new headquarters reflects APIN’s innovative work culture and features a modern, spacious design with state-of-the-art, technology-enabled workspaces that will accelerate collaboration between onsite and offsite colleagues, partners and external stakeholders while allowing further room for growth.

APIN Public Health initiatives’ CEO, Dr. Prosper Okonkwo commented, “This strategic move is key to our sustainability and growth as an organization. We remain committed to providing leading technical support and services to our partner organizations and relevant government agencies at all levels to mitigate the burden of diseases and public health issues in Nigeria, and eventually, Africa. Our new location provides a conducive environment for our growing team to

better deliver our mandate. We look forward to bigger milestones and greater opportunities in the coming years.”