From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Acting National Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Rose Gyar, has called on Nigerian women to show interest in elective positions rather than waiting for inclusion in politics.

Gyar, while speaking with journalists at an interactive session in Abuja, yesterday, stressed the need for Nigerian women to be determinants in decision-making by joining political parties and grow in them.

She said: “Women should join political parties because that is where the politicking starts. When they are waiting to only contest, it will be difficult to get platforms for them to contest. But if they are part of the parties’ administration, they can get enabling environment to contest elections.

“I am appealing to women to join political parties and they should not only limit their search for such inclusion with the major political parties. Those places are saturated. They should look for younger parties to create a space for themselves and grow along with the party. Then, we can also be determinants in decision making.”

She further stressed the urgent need for a sustainable system that would grow with the MSMEs to reduce poverty in the country.

