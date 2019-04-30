Laide Raheem,Abeokuta

The Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in Ogun State has called on the president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to immediately disband the re-constituted Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal panel, led by Justice Adenike Coker.

The national chairman of the party, Yusuf Dantalle, made this call on Monday while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Dantalle, who disclosed that the party had written a petition on the matter to the president of the Court of Appeal, condemned the disbandment of the three-man panel led by Justice Chinwe Onyeabo, earlier constituted by Justice Bulkachuwa.

Flanked at the press briefing by the state chapter chairman of the party, Kehinde Oyatogun, and other party chieftains, he said the newly constituted panel should be disbanded and a new one reconstitutes, in the interest of peace and justice.

The APM national chairman declared that the party had no confidence that the new panel would dispense justice as regards the petition of its candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, and the party, filed before the tribunal.

According to him, Justice Coker’s affinity with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, helped Coker’s evolution and ascendancy to the highest bench in Lagos State’s judiciary, and it would not guarantee fair hearing.

He also said that Osinbajo and Coker hail from Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, like the Ogun State governor-elect, Dapo Abiodun, the second respondent in APM’s petition at the tribunal.

While listing 11 prayers of the APM in the petition to Bulkachuwa, Dantalle, insisted that the newly constituted election petition tribunal headed by Justice Coker should be disbanded immediately and a new one reconstituted, in the interest of justice.