By Tony Ogaga

Abia State is set to experience a new political push with the birth of an organisation, Abia Political Movement (APM) whose members are drawn from across political parties, professional organisations and the 17 LGA of the state.

Speaking in Umuahia, the Abia State capital earlier in the week, the convener and DG of the APM, Mazi Agodi Kanu stated that APM is not a political party but a movement aimed at ensuring that political parties in the state begin to embrace internal democracy during the selection of political office aspirants and do away with the norm of imposing candidate against the will of the electorate.

“APM is here with a strong message that all political parties must begin to embrace internal democracy and stop imposition of candidates. Political parties must bow to the power of the electorate because power resides with them.”

Mazi Kanu also emphasised that the group has not come to fight any government whether past or present or present itself as a political party. Rather it is focused on righting the wrongs of the past by providing credible support for credible candidates. He continued: “APM is not funded by anybody. Neither do we have any political moneybag behind and we are not affiliated to any political party.”

Members of the group in their separate speeches expressed support and optimism for the group. Highpoint of the gathering was the issuance of appointment letters and inauguration of the state and zonal officials of the group.

Among those inaugurated is popular broadcast Journalist and politician, Mrs. Francess Olisa-Ogbonnaya (Tabitha) who was inaugurated as the Director of Media & Publicity for the organization.