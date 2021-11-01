By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s leading container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa participated in the UK Trade Exposition onboard HMS Trent, the warship visiting West Africa to combat piracy on the Gulf of Guinea and across Africa.

The ship made a stopover at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa on October 26, and held a trade exposition onboard.

HMS Trent is deploying to the Gulf of Guinea and is collaborating with the Nigerian Navy on strategies for combating piracy at sea and improving cargo flow to Nigeria.

“We had the opportunity to talk with exhibitors, one of which is currently contracted for LED Lightning in our terminal – Talk Ports. We also met service providers with whom we shared passion in the area of environmental sustainability and energy optimisation,” the Procurement Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Chinyere Adenaike, said.

Also speaking, the Commercial Manager, Temilade Ogunniyi, said the exposition provided opportunity for professional bonding.

“One of the biggest benefits of participating at the show was the opportunity to create professional bonds. It was an avenue to meet with potential valuable partners who were present to facilitate trade. Participating in the exposition gave us an opportunity to meet with multinational organisations in the area of security, ship building, renewable energy, port solutions, who can be APM Terminals’ potential partners. We believe that these good relationships can improve our operation and lead to more successes in the future,” Ogunniyi said. APM Terminals is the largest container terminal in West Africa.

