By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s leading container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has rolled out two new digital initiatives for the benefit of its customers, saying that the new initiatives are geared towards its commitment to continuous service improvement.

The first digital initiative is #Dynamic #TDO, which brings about an impressive and much faster process of generating Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) with multiple containers on the Bill of Lading (BL) while the second is #Dynamic #Delivery, which enables faster loading of customers’ containers in the yard.

“With our commitment to continuous service improvement, we at APM Terminals Apapa, have rolled out two new initiatives for our customers as a part of our ongoing digital transformation! The first one, Dynamic TDO, brings an impressive – and a much faster – process of generating TDO with multiple containers on the Bill of Lading (BL).

The second one, Dynamic Delivery, allows a faster process of loading customers’ containers in the yard,” Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Temilade Ogunniyi, said.

Also speaking, the Planning Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Riyaz Melekolangath, said the new initiatives will lead to a reduction of waiting time during TDO generation for BL with multiple containers, as all the containers will be printed on one copy and copies reprinted for the number of containers on that BL; reduction of truck waiting time as containers will be loaded based on easy pick from a BL thereby reducing waiting time for the trucker; reduction of truck inefficiency because containers free from all impediments on that BL will be selected without delay; and improved TDO security as it comes with a barcode and transaction time at the gate as a security feature.

“We are excited to see how these will benefit our customers and improve the service delivery,” Melekolangath added.

APM Terminals Apapa has been in the forefront of digitisation of port operations in Nigeria. In March 2022, APM Terminals Apapa commissioned a new digitalised administrative building as part of its $438 million investment at the Apapa port. As with several other initiatives, the commissioning of the digitalised building was in line with its commitment of introducing new innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility in a cost-effective manner.

