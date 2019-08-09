The Managing Director, APM Terminals, Mr Martin Jacob, has said the firm employed six female crane operators over the last six months to encourage female participation in the maritime industry.

Jacob disclosed this when the executive members of the Women in Maritime Africa (WIMAfrica) Nigerian branch, visited him at the headquarters of APM Terminals in Lagos on Thursday. The team also visited ENL Consortium and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in Lagos.

According to him, the terminals encourage female participation and has female staff that have risen to manager status in our company and they are more efficient than some male staff.

“Some of our female staff believe in an adage, which says ‘what a man can do, a woman can do better’ and they are really performing well in their various departments.”