By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s biggest container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa has invested over N50 million in employee development programmes since the start of 2021.

Over 100 employees have benefited from over 18 different training programmes spread across various professional skills. More employee development programmes are planned for the latter part of 2021 and 2022.

Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, said continuous investment into employee development and upskilling is the key to success for APM Terminals Apapa.

“Our Employees is one of our five company values. It is important that we continue to invest in developing and upskilling our organisation, to be ready for tomorrow’s challenges. In the past year, we have been investing heavily in improving our assets and facilities, and this journey continues. We have also begun an investment into training and development as we need to have an organisation, which can truly deliver to the international standards of our stakeholders-customers, the Nigerian economy and community, employees and our shareholders. The onus is on us all to make good use of the training for our development and continue to impact the business positively,” Knudsen said.

APM Terminals Apapa employee development programmes cut across all levels of employees – from the top management to mid-level managers and to junior workers.

