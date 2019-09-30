Residents and commuters in Apapa can now heave a sigh of relief as APM Terminals Apapa, in partnership with the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), has embarked on a clean up exercise to clear the heaps of refuse littering the Apapa-Wharf Road and its environs.

The staff of APM Terminals Apapa; Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, Mrs. Fumilayo Olotu; Controller, Apapa Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller Muhammed Abba- Kura; and the Chairman of Apapa Local Government, Mr. Adele Owolabi; all participated in the event.

Speaking shortly after the exercise was flagged off on Wharf Road last week, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Apapa, Mr. Martin Jacob, said the Apapa clean up initiative was part of the company’s 2019 annual ‘Go Green’ campaign aimed at creating awareness on environmental degradation and encouraging sustainable waste disposal practices. Martin, while expressing the company’s commitment to a cleaner port environment, charged port users to put an end to the indiscriminate dumping of refuse on the port access road.

“We can complain about what is happening but nothing will change if people don’t change their attitude. So we need to forget the past and focus on what to do to make a difference and achieve a sustainable clean port environment.”