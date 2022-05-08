By Steve Agbota

A remarkable asset turn and operational efficiency improvements have been achieved over the past quarters on the West Africa network with Fixed Berthing Windows (FBW) being one of the key, high-impactful levers.

Fixed Berthing Window was first launched mid-2021 at APM Terminals Apapa, then introducing it at West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) in Onne, Meridian Port Services (MPS) in Tema and APM Terminals Nouakchott later in 2021/22.

Fixed Berthing Windows have been made possible due to a strong collaboration between teams, creative network solutions and focused execution.

FBW has enabled a reduction of deployed capacity by 15 per cent, while slightly increasing carrying capacity thus allowing TEU saved capacity, improved productivity and reduction in vessel waiting time.

In these extraordinary times, capacity is priceless and asset turn improvement is critical for the success of the company strategy, APM Terminals said.

The company is continuously receiving positive feedback from customers.

Joe Sunxiuwu of Huawei said: “Fixed berth window is a big innovation and improvement. From that, the international leading time from China reduced more than one month. The time saving can drive project delivery completion as earlier as possible and bring lot of profits for Huawei customers, like MTN, Airtel etc.

“Therefore, more and more shipments from Huawei and Huawei customers request Maersk service. We hope Maersk can bring more and more good solution service for Huawei to help Huawei customers save cost.”

Other customers, such as NINGBO EAS WELL and HISENSE on behalf of FOUANI, have agreed that there are noticeable service improvements.

Later this year other terminals on the company’s network are also getting on Fixed Berthing Windows – achieving even greater efficiencies and enhanced collaboration.