By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s leading container terminal, APM Terminals Apapa, has rolled out two new digital initiatives for the benefit of its customers, saying that the new initiatives are geared towards its commitment to continuous service improvement.

The first digital initiative is #Dynamic #TDO, which brings about an impressive and much faster process of generating Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) with multiple containers on the Bill of Lading (BL) while the second is #Dynamic #Delivery, which enables faster loading of customers’ containers in the yard. “With our commitment to continuous service improvement, we at APM Terminals Apapa have rolled out two new initiatives for our customers as a part of our ongoing digital transformation! The first one, Dynamic TDO, brings an impressive – and a much faster – process of generating TDO with multiple containers on the Bill of Lading (BL). The second one, Dynamic Delivery, allows a faster process of loading customers’ containers in the yard,” Commercial Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Temilade Ogunniyi, said.

Also speaking, the Planning Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Riyaz Melekolangath, said the new initiatives will lead to a reduction of waiting time during TDO generation for BL with multiple containers, as all the containers will be printed on one copy and copies reprinted for the number of containers.