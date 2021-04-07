By Steve Agbota

Nigeria’s leading container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa, has acquired seven new forklifts to facilitate customs examination and improve the movement of heavy materials at the terminal.

Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, said the new equipment, which include six 5tons and one 16tons forklifts, will enable the efficient performance of tasks at the Customs examination bay and other units without having to share forklifts with other teams.

Recall that APM Terminals Apapa last year announced a fresh investment of $80million for the year 2020-2021, bringing the total investment by the company since 2006 to $438 million (approximately N168 billion), the highest investment by any terminal operator in Nigeria.

Since then, the company, as part of its fleet renewal and expansion program, has acquired additional cargo handling equipment including 7 Reach Stackers, 2 Empty Handlers, two Mobile Harbour Cranes and four Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes (RTGs). With the new acquisitions, APM Terminals Apapa now has 27 RTGs, 13 Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs), several reach stackers, forklifts, empty handlers and specialised terminal trucks in operation. This effectively makes it the best-equipped port terminal in Nigeria.

Knudsen said the terminal has also rolled out a talent development program which includes functional training for all employees. He said: “Our engineering maintenance team are undergoing industrial automation and control training for better optimization of the latest RTG fleet and other equipment. The functional training is in phases and cuts across all departments.”

APM Terminals Apapa also recently embarked on massive digitization of its operations and services through the deployment of 4G LTE wireless network and the construction of a new Operation Command Centre to enhance service delivery.

“We remain committed to deepening our investment in Apapa to enable us handle increasing volumes at the port. The additional investments will create capacity to handle growth in the economy to support the Federal Government’s efforts on trade growth and improve service delivery across the logistic chain,” Knudsen said.