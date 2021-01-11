Soccer for the first time ever was on the New Year menu of the riverine Apoi communities of Southern Ijaw local government of Bayelsa State, thanks to a son of the soil, Ebi Egbe who bankrolled a grassroots football tournament that ended on January 2.

Egbe, the CEO of Monimichelle said he decided to sponsor the grassroots football tournament which was won by Ogboin United of Ogboinbiri as a way of getting the youths to say no to militancy and yes to sports.

Egbe promised to make the tournament an annual event that can only get bigger and better.

Speaking on why he decided to sponsor the meet, the Monimichelle boss said as a major stakeholder in the sports industry, he wants to use football to turn things around in the Southern Ijaw local government which is the heartbeat of militancy in the Niger Delta.

“I m out to change the narrative of Southern Ijaw being the hotbed of militancy. I’m confident sports, especially football, can be used to redirect the energy of the youths. Rather than engage in militancy, I want them to be engaged in football. The kind of mammoth crowd that watched the matches, especially the final was a clear indication that with sports the youths of Apoi will become worthy Ambassadors of Nigeria,” Egbe said.