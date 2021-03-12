Apostle Edith Grace, popularly known as Woman of Great Grace, is set to organize a National Women Prayer Conference for Nigerian women.

According to Grace, it’s a special time for Nigeria in God’s presence, saying that Almighty God has revealed to her that there’s going to be a revolution in Nigeria.

“God has seen what is going on in Nigeria; the herdsmen’s killings, the kidnappings, the banditry, poverty, the insecurity, and its time to do something about it. He has commanded one of his servants that women should arise and gather themselves as mothers of the nation to pray, exempified like in the book of Esther 4:14.

“Because He has promised in His word, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and forsake their wicked ways, I will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

“Therefore, God, who cannot lie and cannot repent has promises, but it is predicated on the women, (mothers of the nation) to arise and do the needful.

“As God has directed, I am taking the lead by gathering praying women all over Nigeria to Oriental, Victoria Island, Lagos, on the 20th of March, 9am.”