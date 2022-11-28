It was the day of learning and celebrating at the 14th ELOYs 2022. The morning of the 25th of November started with the ELOY Conference on Investment and Access to Funds as Tools to Sustain Women Empowerment, where distinguished speakers gave masterclasses and panel discussions on how to be financially free.

The evening with all the glitz and glamour had winners from different sectors who were celebrated and they includ;

ELOY Award for Agriculture in association with TINGO – Oluwatosin Ariyo – Farm Fresh NGR

ELOY Award for Social Enterprise in association with TINGO – Tolulope Makinwa, Muazu Africa

ELOY Award for Entrepreneurship in association with TINGO – Gina Ehikodi Ojo, Geena foods and spice

Innovative Fashion Entrepreneur in association with TINGO – Sandrah Tubobereni – Tubo

Innovative Beauty Entrepreneur Onyekachi Iroha – Beauty Atelier

On Air Personality in association with TINGO Schullz – Classic FM

TV Personality in association with TINGO – Olive Emodi – News Central TV

ELOY Award for Content Creator in association with TINGO – Chef Tolani – Diary of a Kitchen Lover

ELOY Award for Young Entrepreneur in association with Platform Capital Ore Runsewe – Arami Essentials

ELOY Award for Humanitarian (NGO) in association with Platform Capital – Kikelomo Adisa – Steer for Change mother and newborn

ELOY Award for Intimacy Coach Ireti Oba-Okojie – Talk sex with Ireti and Jessica Sampson – Intimacy Masters

Wellness Entrepreneur in association with Mamador – Damola Ladejobi – Ask Damz

ELOY Awards for Photography Ijeoma Amagwula – Ijeworks

ELOY Award for Social Media Expert in association with TINGO – Joy Akosa – Eghebi – Jacbell Media Business School

ELOY Award for Music in association with TINGO – Ayra Starr

ELOY Award for Movie/Film Maker in association with TINGO – Winifred Mena- Ajakpovi, 4-4-44

ELOY Recognition Awards chosen by the ELOY Awards Foundation.

ELOY Foundation Award for Business Woman on the ELOY Sustainable Empowerment Program – Ibinabo Moses

HE4SHE : ADEBOLA WILLIAMS

ELOY HONOURARY AWARD FOR A WOMAN WHO INVESTS IN WOMEN – TOYIN F SANNI

ELOY RECOGNITION AWARD FOR A WOMAN IN REAL ESTATE – ICHECHI OKONKWO

ELOY RECOGNITION AWARD FOR WOMAN WHO INSPIRES – IFE DUROSINMI-ETTI

ELOY RECOGNITION AWARD FOR HER OUTSTANDING ROLE IN EMPOWERING WOMEN- Apostle Folorunsho Alakija.

Congratulations to all the nominees and the winners at the ELOYs 2022.