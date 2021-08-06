There was wild manifestation at Treasureland hotel, New Igando, on Friday as the Apostle of Deliverance, Apostle Tony O. Anthony, unleashed the power of God at his ‘Suya Night’ programme. The Apostle, who is widely recognized for his rare deliverance anointing, was exceptional as demonic cages, yokes and bondage were broken in the divinely inspired programme as those under demonic and satanic manipulation vomited cowries and other demonic items.

The programme also witnessed the preaching of genuine salvation messages as sinners and “Yahoo Boys’’ in the church were asked to stop their evil and embrace Christ so as to make heaven.There was healing for the sick and God’s divine instruction for the confused; it was indeed miracles galore as the feet of everyone in the programme were washed for spiritual acceleration.

