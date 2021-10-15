Appreciation is an application for more. It was entertaining and prophetic recently at Citadel of Mercy Ministries Int’l, Lagos, where the church members and well-wishes were thankful to God over the successful surgery on the GO’s wife, Pastor Mrs. Okwuchi Pascal.

The operation turned was unusual but she came out of it successfully.

Apostle Pascal Goodnews, popularly known as The Evidential Prophet, is the general overseer of Citadel of Mercy Ministries. He was elated seeing some personalities and influential dignitaries present to rejoice with them.

On the occasion, family, friends and well-wishers deemed it fit to honour the great “Lioness of Citadel of Mercy Church,” as she is fondly called by her inner circle friends and admirers.

She was celebrated in a highly electrifying carnival of some sort, where many high ranking Police Oficers thronged to the venue in a show of solid amity.

When Apostle Pascal Goodnews took over ministration at the podium, a pious and the atmosphere was fully charged as

friends of Pastor Mrs Pascal remarked that with her remarkable quality of resilience, determination and boldness, she weathered all storms of life and surmounted trials, to become a successful mother and envy of her compatriots.

However, her life story of success from grass to grace has been a turning point and reason her friends gets endeared and magnetized to her, which was evident at the event. .

Members of her ministry adjudged her as a down to earth woman, who would not contribute to anything that will cause problems and she also gladly participated in their members activities, while many other people testified of her advisory capabilities once contacted.

Thanksgiving service also turns miracle and deliverance service as the guest speaker, Apostle John Tobi Stanley of Greater Grace International Christian Worship Centre, ministered under an awesome manifestation of God’s power in action, so many were set free and delivered.

Pastor (Mrs) Okwuchi Pascal who addresses Journalists at the occasion was full of excitement, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God while standing with her husband and other invitees at the green carpet spot. She also expressed her candid appreciation to her guests and specially thank her husband for standing with her during the trying period.

In her words “I give God Almighty who said that I will be alive today, I give Him all the glory. I thank my husband, families, friends and well wishers, who stood by me during my illness and the difficult times, especially my husband who was inside the theater with me as my backbone, he made me believe that with faith everything will be at ease.”

Most of the guests who thronged the occasion did not only celebrate Pastor Mrs Pascal, but they joined the rest of the Church members to dance and exhibit exotic dance steps in appreciation of God’s Mercy. For instance, the Celebrants Mother, known popularly as Mama Okwuchi , praised her daughter and husband .” she is lovely, friendly, always willing to help, taking your problems as hers. ”

While Others like the residential pastors of Citadel International Church, Rev Nelson Samuel and his Assistant, Pastor Benjamin Obiora, thanked God for her life and prayed that God should continue to keep her healthy.

However, Some of church choir members caused a stir, as they accompanied the celebrant as her entourage to the podium, exhibiting their latest dance styles to the admiration of other guests.

CSP Victor Onyekachi, the brother to Apst Pascal Goodnews was excited and was thankful to God for the gift of life.

It was indeed fun, excitement as sumptuous meals of various descriptions were not in short supply as the ever smiling celebrant ensured that every guest had enough to eat and drink. The service went on well as planned.

