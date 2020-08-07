Apostle Peter Oboh, during the Sallah celebration, distributed COVID-19 palliatives to residents of Ajegunle/Apapa community to mark the celebration.

Oboh, former British boxing champion, now an apostle of Jesus, said the bi-weekly distribution was his own widow’s mite to alleviate the lingering hunger caused by coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the foodstuff distributed included bags of rice, beans, noodles and cash.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper in Lagos, Oboh said his aim was to help the needy.

“COVID-19 has dealt a devastating hunger blow on many Nigerians, especially the needy. So, we need to assist the poor in our midst.

“It gives me joy to give to the needy this Sallah celebration. The COVID-19 lockdown has really brought hardship to many people and I feel the urge to contribute my own widow’s mite to help the poor and needy.

“The fact that we regularly put smiles on their faces gives me joy and happiness. And my advice is for government at all levels and wealthy Nigerians to rise to the occasion and help the needy,” Oboh said.