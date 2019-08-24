Popular clergy and senior pastor of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM) Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman is not your regular man on the altar. While he plies his trade feeding his congregants with Word of God straight from the pulpit, the debonair preacher looks beyond the confines of his church to positively affect people directly and indirectly. On July 25, the popular preacher announced his intention to gift seven people $1,000 each. He said the dollar splash would expire in August, adding that he would ask seven questions to determine the winners of the cash prize. Though some critics were against his cash splash on the social media, Suleman is unfazed as he believes that the more they campaign against his gesture, the bigger he becomes. This and many of his good deeds have not gone unnoticed. Last Sunday, the Nigerian Books of Record Research Institute in Abuja, decided to honour Apostle Suleman by inducting him as a Fellow of the Nigerian Books of Record. Suleman’s untiring spirit of using the pulpit to fight on the side of the oppressed has earned him a place among eminent personalities like President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and more, who are on the list of the Nigerian Books of Record’s Circle of Eminence.

Dr. David David, the director-general of the Nigerian Books of Record, described Suleman as one example of a true Nigerian who is doing so much to improve the international image of the country, especially by using the pulpit to contribute positively to issues of national interest. He said the institute is honouring him for his hard work, youth empowerment, humanitarian liberation and nation-building. David noted that attitudinal re-orientation is the best way to address the myriad of societal problems confronting the Nigerian society, a philosophy the Nigerian Books of Record recognized in Suleman who has been using it to spread the message of value re-orientation and social harmony.

With this honour, Suleman, who has not relented in fighting for justice and fairness, has been listed among such individuals in Nigeria who are elevated and positively positioned as role models for future generations to emulate their virtues and accentuate the value system of the Nigerian society.