Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministry, has given indication that he might stand as surety for embattled Omoyele Sowore, convener of #RevolutionNow Movement.

The convener of #RevolutionNow campaign, was arrested by the Department of Security Services (DSS) on August 3 in Lagos and charged to court for alleged treason. He has remained in detention in spite being granted bail by the court.

In a tweet, yesterday, the controversial pastor expressed worry over the inability of Sowore to meet his bail conditions.

He said though the activist hurt him and many other people, the focus should be on how to get him out of the “rot where he is.”

“Am really worried that nobody is ready to stand surety for @YeleSowore.. yes he has hurt a lot of people,me inclusive. But do we focus on that and let his rot where he is wvwn if he caused it in a situation like this what will christ do?.am ‘considering’ standing bail for him..,” he tweeted.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of an Abuja Federal High Court had first granted Sowore bail by releasing him to his lawyer (Falana) who must ensure that he was brought to court when needed, but the DSS after disobeying the lawful order to release him, re-arraigned him and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, before another Federal High Court.

The court granted him bail in the sum of N100 million with two sureties in like sum, who must be resident in Abuja and have landed properties within the federal capital territory.

The court held that the sureties must deposit original documents of those properties in the court registry, and that one of them must deposit N50 million with the court pending the determination of the case.

Femi Falana, Sowore’s counsel, asked the court for a variation to the bail conditions which he said could not be met.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu had on Monday, October 21, reviewed the bail conditions granted Sowore. She explained the review was a sequel to an application by Sowore.

The activist had implored the court to vary his bail conditions on accounts of his inability to meet the conditions described as ‘stringent’ by his lawyers.