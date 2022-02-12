From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See to Nigeria and Permanent Observer to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Archbishop Antonio Guido Filipazzi, 36 other Bishops across Nigeria and over 400 Catholic priests gathered at the Basilica Square of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha yesterday for the 20th Anniversary of the Episcopal Ordination of Valerian Okeke, the Archbishop of

About 13 other Bishops and Archbishops were represented at the ceremony while Governor Willie Obiano, Anambra Governor-elect, Chukwuma Soludo, Senators Ifeanyi Ubah, Uche Ekwunife and Victor Umeh including the PDP candidate in the last Anambra guber election, Valentine Ozigbo were in attendance.

Archbishop Fillipazi, the Nuncio, while impacting the blessings of the Episcopal anniversary on Archbishop Okeke, applauded the Eucharistic thanksgiving which heralded the anniversary, noting that the Eucharist means thanksgiving of the church for Jesus Christ, for prayers and for request for forgiveness.

Delivering a homily, Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Igwebuike Onah described Archbishop Okeke as a Man of Gratitude who possesses the spirit of Episcopal irritability.

He lauded the Archbishop’s practical life of charity, absolute trust in divine providence and life of prayers which he said have been manifesting through his apostolate in the areas of education of the youths, hospital and prison outreach as well as his dedication in preparing the priests under his care for the mission