Brown Chimezie

Members of 1980-1982 set of The Apostolic Church Grammar School (Ketu) Old Students Association (TACGSOSA), Lagos, over the weekend rolled out the drums to celebrate one of its members, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa. He is a member-elect, All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Abeokuta South 11 in the Ogun State House of Assembly. He was conferred with two awards.

Presenting the first award, 1980-1982 Set Coordinator of TACGSOSA, Adesona Adekunle, described him as a “very humble fellow. The association is very proud to identify with him. This Recognition of Accomplishment was presented to Ademuyiwa to celebrate with him” on his victory at the poll.

Presenting the second award, national president of the association, Mr. Ademola Gbosibo, said: “I hereby present this Distinguished Old Student Award to Ademuyiwa in recognition of his exemplary leadership qualities and to acknowledge his uncommon contributions to the accomplishment of the corporate goals and objectives of TACGSOSA.”

The recipient responded: “I feel really humbled for these awards given to me by my old students association. I thank the body for deeming it fit to present me these awards. I am not the best person but I thank God that they considered me by giving me these awards.”

He spoke on his level of engagement with the association: “There are different approaches and different ways of integrating yourself with your people or association. You don’t have to be with them physically all the time. You can do it through other ways.”