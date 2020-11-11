Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Action Peoples Party (APP) has appointed Uche Nnadi as its acting National Chairman.

The APP said the appointment is to enable the National Chairman, Ikenga Ugochinyere proceed on a medical leave following a reoccurring voice infection.

The party in a statement by Ugochinyere, on Wednesday, said Nnadi’s appointment as acting chairman was approved by its NEC at an emergency in line with the APP Constitution and after due consultations with stakeholders.

It directed all its state chapters to deal with acting national chairman, pending the resumption of Ugochinyere.

“Nnadi who was until now the deputy national chairman of the party is expected to oversee the affairs of the party pending when the substantive national chairman will be certified medically fit to resume duties, a process that is line with the Party Constitution in such circumstances,” the APP stated.