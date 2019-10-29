Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An opposition political party, Action Peoples Party (APP) and its National Chairman, Ikenga Ugochinyere have filed a suit against President Muhammadu Buhari over the increase in Value Added Tax (VAT).

Specifically, the plaintiffs in an originating summons marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1249/2019 is urging the Abuja division of the Federal High Court to set aside the 7.5 % increment, amendment, variation or whatsoever described in the chargeable tax rate of the VAT as it relates to the supply and consumption of goods and services in Nigeria.

They are equally pressing for an order of the court restraining the defendants or the agents and privies from further implementing or in any manner whatsoever carrying out or giving effect to the 7.5 % increment, amendment, variation or whatsoever described in the chargeable tax rate of the VAT as it relates to the supply and consumption of goods and services in Nigeria.

Other defendants listed in the suit are the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

In the suit which has been assigned to Justice Inyang Ekwo for adjudication, the plaintiffs posed three questions for determination as follows “whether having regard to the combined effect of sections 1, 4 and 38 of the Value Added Tax Act and section 4(1) of the 1999 constitution, the defendants have powers to unilaterally amend or override any provision of the Value Added Tax Act as it relates to the imposition of chargeable tax rate without going through the National Assembly for an amendment of the relevant provisions thereof or the issuance of an Executive Order to that effect.

“Whether having regard to the combined effect of sections 1, 4 and 38 of the Value Added Tax Act, the act or conduct of the defendants in unilaterally amending, varying, modifying or increasing the chargeable tax rate of the Value Added Tax as it relates to the supply and consumption of goods and services in Nigeria to 7.5% without following the due process of law is not null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“Whether the Federal government and the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning in imposing, amending, varying and or increasing the chargeable tax rate of the Value Added Tax as it relates to the supply and consumption of goods and services in Nigeria is not under any primary constitutional obligation to consider the welfare and well being of the citizenry in line with the fundamental objectives and directives principles of the state policy; thereby making the present 50% increment in the chargeable rate of Value Added Tax obnoxious, capricious, malafide and illegal.”

The plaintiffs are asking for “a declaration that the defendants do not have the powers to unilaterally amend or override any provision of the Value Added Tax Act as it relates to the imposition of chargeable tax rate without going through the National Assembly for an amendment of the relevant provisions thereof.

That the court should consequently declare the act and conduct of the defendants as null, void and with no effect whatsoever.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on the subject matter said it was worrisome “that a government that has failed for six months to implement a new minimum wage regime which would have barely lifted the purchasing power of workers has since that time increased VAT, agreed to return toll gates, embarked on unbridled borrowing, increased electricity tariff without commensurate increase in electricity supply.

“Today, while citizens are suffering and security of the nation is facing serious challenge, the president has again left for Suadi Arabia to attend a no impact seminar from where he will embark on a luxury private trip to United Kingdom and didn’t deem it fit to hand over power to the vice president.”