BY CHRISTY ANYANWU

In order to ameliorate the spread of covid -19 in the country, health monitoring services Nigeria, has proffer a solution that helps track and fight the pandemic with its AI monitoring and risk assessment tool.

This app being launched in Lagos today, would help organizations and individuals in the fight against Covid-19.

The Managing Director OOK Group Nigeria Limited Omolara Svensson informs that there is individual subscription and corporate subscription. “If you are a staff in a company, the human resource department or whoever is in charge does the subscription for all staffs. A link will be sent to every staff, so that they do their subscription themselves, so that company does not have access to your data. The only thing the company has done is pay for the subscription and get notifications to say bimpe has gone from green to amber or to red. What that information does is to protect Bimpe from coming to work and expose the rest of the staffs to Covid-19”.

Subscribers, she said are required to input data twice daily for about five to seven days to be able to determine if they have been exposed or contracted Covid-19, she advised

“The severity rating is divided into three parts. Green is low risk of having Covid-19 severity level one to three. Amber is mild risk should at this stage self isolate

Red is a high risk of having Covid-19 and should seek immediate medical intervention and isolation”.

Explaining further, Svensson said that “the system is built in a way that ensure adequate security. Data ownership is taken very serious with the HMSN, this is the reason that we have integrated such a hightech personal identification system. The registered client of the service is the owner of all of their own data. They assign viewing rights to their personal data via the platform. No data is emailed or electronically transmitted the platform to any third party that is not agreed to HMSN privacy policy and only after permission is sought by the owner of the Data the Client.

Speaking on how secure the app is, Development Service Director, OOK Group Nigeria Limited, Dr. Adetayo Olagbegi said that “this is artificial intelligence and mathematics, it can’t be manipulated, once a subscriber stop inputing data and later starts again the graph shows. And if a subscriber continues to manipulate her data it points her out as a danger to members of the organization.

No one can have your data. We work with a security company called Yoti. In order for you to get the app, or to get into health monitoring service platform you will have to download Yoti because it stores your information but doesn’t have access to your data because your data collection is encrypted. Not even your company has access to your data. The only person that has access to your data is whoever you give the permission to log on to your health monitoring service and that is a bit tight because each time you log in, UT asks for your facial recognition or a barcode and then a password. So in a situation where you haven’t set up your password, and it is just barcode and your facial recognition you are basically the only person who can access your data.