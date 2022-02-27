From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The factional All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, on Sunday said the party has not constituted appeal committee for the February 19 governorship primary.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the faction, Abiodun Agboola, said the faction was not aware of the news circulating on social media that the petition written by its candidate, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti had been dismissed by the committee.

The statement alleged that Adeoti participated in the primary and was rigged out, saying that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola manipulated the election process in his own favour because he is a member of the National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Planning Committee that organized the primary.

“In line with the guideline and timetable of the primary, Alhaji Adeoti filed a petition to the Osun APC governorship primary election Appeal Committee on Tuesday, February 22.

“His lawyers were at the National Secretariat of the APC on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with the aim of knowing and meeting the Appeal Committee. They were told that the National Secretariat was yet to constitute the committee and up till now, we are not aware of any Appeal Committee on the Osun APC governorship primary.

We are however surprised to read the rumour on social media that the Appeal Committee had sat and dismissed Alhaji Adeoti’s petition. We urge the general public to disregard such rumour.

“As far as we are concerned, the Appeal Committee is yet to be constituted, because Adeoti or his lawyers were never informed of any, nor invited to appear before any to defend the petition against the sham called election.

“It will be an act of impunity and total disregard to democratic process if truly the Appeal Committee had sat and dismissed Adeoti’s appeal without due process.

“We are still waiting for official information from the national secretariat on our party on the Appeal Committee. As far as we are concerned, the purported dismissal of Adeoti’s petition is still a rumour.”