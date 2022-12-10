By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Federal Court of Appeal in Ibadan has upheld the Federal High court judgement that affirmed Chief Olumide Aderinokun as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Ogun Central senatorial district.

The Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by an aspirant, Dada Kolawole Oduntan, after a Federal High Court in Abeokuta ruled out the case for lacking jurisdiction as court processes were not followed.

In May, Chief Aderinokun secured a landslide victory in the PDP primary held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library with 217 votes, while his closest rival got only two votes.

On October 6, Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, ruled that court processes were not duly followed by Oduntan and his legal team in the case with suit number FHC/AB/CS/86/2022.

The PDP, represented by Chukwudi Enebeli, is the first respondent and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) is the second respondent, while Chief Aderinokun, represented by Stanley Imhanruor is the third respondent.

He proceeded to file two grounds notice of appeal on October 12, with Appeal number CA/IB/443/2022, but the Appeal Court upheld the judgement of the Federal High Court on Friday.

By this judgement, Chief Aderinokun remains the PDP candidate for Ogun Central senatorial zone.