Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Court of Appeal, sitting in Benin, yesterday, upheld the victory of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege and James Manager at the election petition tribunal.

Omo-Agege represents Delta Central Senatorial while Manager represents Delta South.

Omo-Agege defeated Evelyn Oboro of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Manager of the PDP, floored Emmanuel Uduaghan of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State had, in September, in a judgment delivered by Justice O. O. Onyeabo, ordered INEC to withdraw the Certificate of Return, issued to Manager and conduct a rerun election due to Uduaghan claims, who alleged over voting.

However, in an appeal filed by Manager, the three-man appeal panel, led by Justice Jaro Adamu, set aside the judgment of the tribunal ordering for rerun election, saying Uduaghan claims were mere allegations and not adequately substantiated.

The appellate court also dismissed the appeal filed before it by Evelyn Oboro of the PDP against Omo-Agege for lack of merit.

The court also upheld the election of Thomas Ereyitomi (PDP), representing Warri federal constituency in Delta State against the appeal of Daniel Reyenieju of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).