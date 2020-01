Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday said the Court of Appeal complex for the Asaba Division will be inaugurated on February 3.

Okowa, who inspected ongoing work at the complex, told newsmen that finishing touches were being made to ensure everything was in place before the inauguration.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far on the project and stated that the functionality of the court would bring a lot of relief to Deltans who travelled long distances to other states to seek justice.

He said: “We were here a few weeks before the Christmas holidays to inspect this project and from what we can see now, the contractors have done very well; a lot of work has been carried out on this project.

“This project is due for inauguration on February 3, which is two weeks from today.

“Although, I believe there is still a few more things to be done, the contractor has given the assurance that within one week, the project will be completed.

“Four states were approved to have Courts of Appeal and I am happy we are set, everything is in place as we will meet with the date set for its inauguration.”

The governor explained that with a division of Court of Appeal in Delta, there would be speedy delivery of judgment for the people.

He added that the risk of going to other states and travelling long distances in search of justice would now be eliminated.

“We are happy as a people and as a state that we are making progress in all spheres of life.”

The governor also inspected the traditional rulers council secretariat project where he noted that its completion would provide a conducive environment for the traditional rulers to discuss issues concerning their kingdoms.

He told newsmen that traditional rulers had contributed a lot to the development of the state by ensuring peaceful co-existence in their domains and that giving them a befitting secretariat was important.