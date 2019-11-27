Gyang Bere, Jos

The Court of Appeal Jos Division has fixed Friday for judgment in the Plateau governorship case filed by Lt. Gen (Rtd) Sen. Jeremiah Timbut Useni and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the affirmation of Governor Simon Lalong’ victory at the 2019 Governorship Election in the state.

In a notice sent to the Legal Team of Sen Useni, released by head of Renaissance Chambers Jos, Barr. Sunny Gabriel Odey, the court said it will deliver its decision on Friday, 29th November, 2019.

At the last sitting of the panel on Friday, November 22nd, 2019, Presiding Justice, J.O Bada, reserved judgement on all the appeals.

That came after the five-member panel had listened to the adoption of the briefs of arguments of counsel to all the parties in the matter.

In addition to the main appeal filed by Gen Useni, resting on 21 grounds, the counsel to Simon Bako Lalong and the All Progressives Congress had also filed and adopted their briefs of argument on two cross-appeals.

In the appeal, Gen Useni strongly maintains that his appeal against Governor Simon Bako Lalong is a very relevant post-election matter and should be allowed.

He insists that Lalong did provide false information to INEC in his form CF001, and this was the finding of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in its judgement delivered on October 2, 2019.

Lead Counsel to Useni, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, appearing with Hon. Edward Pwajok, SAN, Benson Igbanoi, Sunny-Gabriel Odey, B.O Ojemu and John Odidi had urged the Honourable Justices to dismiss the cross appeals as “lacking in merit, vexatious and gold digging.”