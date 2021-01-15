From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed the appeal challenging the election of Yahaya Bello as the governor of Kogi State for lacking in merit.

In a unanimous judgment, the appellate court held that the appellants Michael Elokun, Ibrahim Sule and Hauwa Audi, who are neither members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) nor aspirants in the primary election that produced Bello and, therefore, have no locus standi to institute the action.

Consequently, the three-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal, led by Justice Stephen Adah, upheld the judgment of Justice John Tsoho, now the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

Justice Tsoho had in his judgment delivered in 2018 dismissed the suit for want of jurisdiction.

Not satisfied, the appellants approached the Court of Appeal for the setting aside the judgment of the lower court.