Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa has revealed that 805 cases that emanated from the 2019 general elections has been successfully disposed off by the appellate court.

Justice Bulkachuwa said the appeals arose from the various petitions filed by aggrieved contestants against the results declared in the general elections.

Speaking at the 2019 annual conference of the Appeal Court justices held in Abuja, yesterday, Justice Bulkachuwa showered encomiums on his colleagues on the Appeal Court bench for their hard work and resilient during adjudications of the election cases.

The Appeal Court president at the conference attended by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko Ibrahim, admitted that handling of the election cases was hectic, adding that it took collective efforts for the cases to be disposed off to make the country’s democracy stronger .

Reviewing the performance of the court in the outgoing year, she announced that 4,007 judgments were delivered while 7,911 motions were disposed off during the period.

She attributed the performance of the court to the reforms carried out on its rules and the practice directive which are now giving speedy hearing to cases.

As a result of hard work of Justices of the court, Justice Bulkachuwa disclosed that four justices of the court have been elevated to the Supreme Court bench.

She said the yearly conference was put together for the justices to brainstorm and sharpen their skills having discovered training as vital part of man’s development.

To enable the court successfully clear the backlog of pending cases, Justice Bulkachuwa announced that four new divisions of the court will soon be opened.