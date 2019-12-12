Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The president of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachuwa, on Thursday revealed that a total of 805 cases that emanated from the 2019 general elections had been successfully disposed off by the appellate court.

Justice Bulkachuwa said the 805 appeals arose from the various petitions filed by aggrieved contestants against the results declared in the general elections.

Speaking at the 2019 annual conference of the Appeal Court justices held in Abuja, Justice Bulkachuwa showered encomiums on his colleagues on the Appeal Court bench for their hard work and resilient during adjudications of the election cases.

The Appeal Court president at the conference attended by Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko Ibrahim, admitted that handling of the election cases was so hectic, adding that it took collective efforts for the cases to be disposed off to make the country’s democracy stronger .

Reviewing the performance of the court in the outgoing year,a the Appeal Court president announced that a total of 4,007 judgements were delivered while 7911 motions were disposed off during the period.

She attributed the performance of the court to the reforms carried out on its rules and the practice direction which are now giving speedy hearing to cases before the court.

As a result of hard work of Justices of the court, Justice Bulkachuwa disclosed that four justices of the court have been elevated to the Supreme Cosssurt bench.

On the yearly conference, she said it was put together for the justices to brainstorm and sharpened their skills having discovered training as vital part of man development.

To enable the court successfully cleared the backlog of pending cases, Justice Bulkachuwa, announced that four new divisions of the court will soon be opened.

She appealed to the Appeal Court justices participating in the conference to take maximum advantages to be provided, adding that experts from various Fields of the legal profession have been carefully selected to present papers on different topics.

The CJN in his brief remarks at the conference, urged the appellate court justices to corporate with each other, be truthful and hard-working, shun egoism in the discharge of their judicial functions.