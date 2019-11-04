Gyang Bere, Jos

The Appeal Court in Jos, has fixed today for the hearing of a petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd), challenging the victory of Governor Simon Lalong.

The petition filed by Gen.Useni and the PDP has the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) as first and third respondents respectively.

Media consultant to Gen. Useni, Mr. Yiljap Abraham, told Daily Sun on Sunday that the Court of Appeal had issued notice of the hearing for November 4..

“The appeal filed by the governorship candidate of the PDP, Jeremiah Useni and PDP over the Plateau State governorship election has been fixed for November 4, for hearing. We are in receipt of the notice by the Jos Division of the Court of Appeal for hearing on the matter and we are hopeful that Useni and his party will get justice when judgement is delivered,” said Yiljap.