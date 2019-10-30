Tony Osauzo, Benin

Gunmen suspected to b‎e kidnappers, this afternoon, abducted a judge of the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal, Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, killing her police orderly in the process.

‎The incident reportedly happened along the Benin-Agbor road near Christ Chosen Church, Benin City.

According to an eyewitness, the gunmen who drove in a Toyota Voltron car, overtook the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) in which the judge was travelling in a commando style, shot her police orderly, said to be an inspector, and one of the tyres of the vehicle before abducting the judge.

Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed who confirmed the incident said: “The Justice was kidnapped today but security measures are in place to rescue her and bring the hoodlums to book by power of the Almighty God”.‎

Recall that the Chief Medical Director of Irrua Specialist Hospital, Pro. Sylvanus Okogbenin, was abducted in similar fashion barely two months ago at Ramat Park in Benin City and his police orderly killed.

‎Professor Okogbenin who later regained freedom after spending more than one week in the captivity of his abductors, was said to be on his way to the Benin Airport to travel to Abuja when he was abducted.