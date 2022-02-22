From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Justice Rita Pemu of the Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, on Sunday escaped from her abductors along Azia – Orsumoghu, Ihiala road in Anambra State while returning back to her base in Owerri from Benin.

The incident according to the Imo State branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) who visited the judge on her return noted in a statement that the incident happened at about 11 am when the abductors ambushed her convoy containing her personal aides and ordered them to march into the bush.

But as fate would have it, according to the State secretary of NBA, Chinedu Agu who signed the statement, the judge who was not flamboyantly dressed was mistaken for one of her aides, while attention was shifted away from her, she was said to have escaped and found herself at Owerri with help from good Samaritans.

Meanwhile, the State scribe of the NBA while condemning the abduction of their member also thanked God for sparing her life.

But as at the time of this report, the whereabouts of the personal aides of the judge are yet unknown.