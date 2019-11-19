Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has called on the opponents of governor Emeka Ihedioha to sheath their sword and allow him concentrate on delivering on his campaign promises.

His reaction was sequel to the appeal court judgement that affirmed his victory.

He described his victory as the true reflection of the wishes of the people as evident in the polls.

He therefore urged them to work with Ihedioha rather than further distractions.

Similarly, elder statesman, chief Emmanuel Iwuayanwu has pleaded on Ihedioha’s opponents to accept the verdict in the interest of the people of the state.

He said “the victory has confirmed the verdict of the people, so as as an elder I want to plead with Araraume, Uzodinma and Nwosu to rally round Ihedioha and help build the state.