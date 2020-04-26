Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Cross River All Progressive Congress, APC, has called on stakeholders to come together and build a virile and strong opposition party ahead of the next election in the state.

This call for unity is coming barely one week after tha Appeal Court had declared Sir John Ocahla-led executive as the authentic one.

In the last five years running, the state APC has been embroiled in leadership tussle leading to factionalisation of the party and subsequent litigations by the warring party leaders.

This development affected negatively on the fortune of the party during the 2019 general election in the state. But the battle seems to have come to an end with the Appeal Court ruling in favour of Sir Ochala’s group.

However, in a press statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Sunday and entitled “word of thanks”, Sir John Ochala expressed gratitude to all who contributed to ensuring that peace finally returned to the party, calling on stakeholders to join hands in re-building the party as leading opposition in the state.

Ochala said: “On behalf of the state executive committee i commend the stakeholders, support groups and well wishes for the show of solidarity and concern as expressed through your various goodwill and congratulatory messages arising from an Appeal Court judgement which affirmed our Executive Committee as the legitimate and authentic leadership command hierarchy of the party.

“Our Leaders were exceptional in guiding the thoughts and conscience of members to reflect the much-needed unity of the party. We have collated all the sentiments, suggestions and inputs you have all made to move the party forward.

“Interestingly, we wish to state that our efforts will require the support of every member as we have already started the genuine process of reaching out to our brothers from the other divide on the need for peacebuilding and unity,” he stated.

The chairman maintained that, as a leading opposition party in the state, the leadership has promised to “deliver the state from the current shackles she finds herself” by engaging all in the struggle.

He further promised to re-build the party to be strong, vibrant and indomitable in any electoral contest in the state, adding that they are already “initiating moves that would lead the party to victory as the issue of factions are gone for good.”