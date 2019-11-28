Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Barr. Emmanuel Jime has said that he accepts the Court of Appeal judgment which affirmed Governor Samuel Ortom’s election in good faith.

Jime, in a statement made available to Daily Sun on Thursday evening however said that he remained resolute in his contention that, “by the majority of lawful votes cast, Samuel Ortom did not win that election.”

He promised to meet with his team of lawyers to jointly and carefully study the judgment and decide on the next line of action.

“It is not news that since after the March 2019 gubernatorial elections, we approached the courts to explore available legal options to retrieve the mandate I believe, majority of the Benue electorate gave to me. Like how we disagreed with the Tribunal’s judgment and approached the Court of appeal.”

“I wish to thank you very profoundly for all your support and prayers. I appeal to all of you, my supporters, party faithfuls and the true advocates of genuine change to remain calm and await our decision,” he said.