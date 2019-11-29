PAUL OMOKUVIE, BAUCHI

The Bauchi State governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, has recalled having sleepless nights because he was apprehensive of what the Appeal Court verdict would be.

The governor stated this while speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Friday shortly after the Appeal Court upheld his victory.

He said: “Honestly, I thank God but I did not sleep last night, that is the naked truth because I didn’t know where and how the verdict will be; I was just by my bed praying that may Allah give me victory because when I was to retire to bed, I remembered that there would be so many people in thousands that will not sleep last night.

“Therefore, I felt I needed to reciprocate what the people of Bauchi and my supporters are doing, so I spent the night supplicating and in the morning (Friday), I slept briefly only to get the news that we had succeeded and I prostrated to God in worship because I was extremely glad.

“At least, I can now settle down because I have overcome about five hurdles and I don’t think it was because of my strength but it was the bounty of Allah who gave me victory. I must tell you, that I was very emotional and I expressed my gratitude to Allah when I heard the news.”

Mohammed said that the appellate court, without equivocation, agreed with and endorsed the verdict of the Governorship Elections Petition Tribunal.

He said that his victory was a testimony of the majesty of the judicial process where the court raised the bar of honour, distinction and confidence as the last hope of the common man.

“This victory is not about Bala Mohammed alone, it is a victory from God to the entire citizens of Bauchi State who groaned under the stress of seven months as they watched us in and out of several courts.

” For our administration, therefore, this verdict provides a moment to celebrate, but most importantly, a time to reflect. By revalidating our hard-earned and sacred mandate, we are challenged to spread our tentacles of leadership that will unite the citizens of Bauchi state, irrespective of tribe, gender, creed or political affiliation.

“Consequently, I humbly appeal to all politicians, especially professional political gladiators to sheath their swords. Let us spare a thought for the less privileged, the socially-ulnerable, the poor and the weak who groan under the yoke of poverty by the day,” he stated.

The governor who said no one needed a reminder that Bauchi state is the poorest state in Nigeria with emotionally unsettling statistics on charts of the social index, stated that his attention will now turn towards reversing the worrisome trend.

He thanked members of his family “who were subjected to undue viscous campaign of calumny.”