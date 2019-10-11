Embattled Senator representing Kogi-west Senatorial District, Dino Melaye while reacting to the Friday, Appeal Court Judgement said that in all things he gives glory to God.

This was contained on Melaye’s Twitter handle

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Appeal Court on Friday, upheld the judgment of the Kogi National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal and ordered a fresh election within 90 days.

According to Melaye, I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered.

“In all things I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it.

“I ask my supporters to be law abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory.”

Melaye, representing Kogi West at the Nigerian Senate, lost his appeal on the tribunal judgment that sacked him as a senator two months ago.

It would be recalled that the Kogi State National Assembly and State Assembly election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja, nullified Melaye’s election in August.

Melaye was declared the winner of the Kogi West Senatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the February 2019 general election.

The results declared by INEC showed that Melaye who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 85,395 votes to defeat Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 66,901 votes.

Adeyemi later approached the tribunal to challenge Melaye’s victory and was declared winner on Friday.

A three-man panel led by Justice A. O. Chijioke in a unanimous judgment accepted Adeyemi’s ground and ordered for reelection into the Kogi West senatorial district.

Displeased with the judgment of Justice Chijioke’s led tribunal, Melaye approached the Appeal Court to appeal the ruling.

The Appeal Court eventually upheld the judgment of the tribunal and ordered a fresh election within 90 days.(NAN)